Srinagar: An autorickshaw driver was killed while two passengers were injured after a tipper hit an auto in the Humhama area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday evening, reports said. According to reports, the tipper bearing registration number JKJ04A 8385 was driven by one Ishfaq Ahmad Paul, son of Abdul Rashid Paul, a resident of Sheikhpora while on its way from Humhama to Budgam hit the auto-rickshaw bearing registration number JK13G 5820 near Pandith Colony Sheikhpora.

In the accident, the auto driver, Mohammad Iqbal Dar, son of Mohammad Maqbool Dar, a resident of Pinglish Tral, and two passengers Imtiyaz Ahmad Gojrim, son of Nazir Ahmad Gojri, and Bashir Ahmad Gojri, son of Mohammad Gojri, both residents of Batagund Tral, suffered injuries. The injured were shifted to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar for treatment where the auto-driver Dar succumbed to his injuries soon after being admitted to the hospital. A case was registered in this regard and the tipper driver was arrested while his vehicle was also seized.

Also read: Six killed in two road accidents in J&K's Udhampur