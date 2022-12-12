Kaimur (Bihar): A driver was killed and 35 passengers suffered severe injuries after a tourist bus collided with a soil-laden truck in Bihar’s Kaimur. At least 55 people were travelling on the bus when the accident took place. Following the accident, the injured were rushed to a community health centre by police officers, locals and National Highway Authority of India’s (NHAI) workers.

Also read: 30 nursing students injured in Telangana road accident

The bus was going from Bengal to Agra and was scheduled for a night halt at Ayodhya. "Bus stopped near Guru Nanak Basera Dhaba for a few minutes and then headed towards its destination. Minutes later the bus collided with a truck.", narrated an injured passenger Anita Das. "The bus, on the wrong side of the road, was trying to take a cut through the diversion ahead before colliding with the truck. The bus driver got tangled in the bus and couldn’t survive. A total of 12 staff from NHAI were involved in the rescue operation", said Rameshwar Ram, an RTO employee.