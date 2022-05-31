New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recovered 14.63 metric tonnes of red sanders worth Rs 11.70 crore in the international market from an export-bound consignment, said the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. The red sanders were seized from a consignment that was loaded at ICD Sabarmati, which was to be exported to Sharjah, UAE, on Monday.

The DRI had gathered intelligence that the red sanders were concealed in an export consignment declared to contain “assorted toiletries” for being smuggled out of the country. Accordingly, 'Operation Rakth Chandan' was launched and close surveillance was kept on the suspect export consignment.

“The suspect container was scanned through a ‘container scanning device’, which confirmed the presence of some goods in the shape of logs, and the absence of declared goods i.e; assorted toiletries. Accordingly, the container was examined by DRI, which revealed that it was fully stuffed with wooden logs of red colour that appeared to be red sanders. On opening, 840 wooden logs, having a total weight of 14.63 MT, were found in the container,” said the statement.

Preliminary examination of the wooden logs by Range Forest Officers confirmed that the logs are red sanders, which are prohibited from exporting. Hence, they were seized under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation regarding the domestic movement of the goods, their transportation and the exporter concerned is in progress,” added the statement. However, no other goods were recovered.