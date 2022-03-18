Patna: Gold worth Rs. 2.26 crore was seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) from the Patna Junction on Thursday during a raid at the Amritsar-Patna Holi special train. According to DRI sources, 4322 grams of gold biscuits were seized during the raid and two persons were arrested in relation to the case.

According to official sources, following a tip-off, a DRI team raided the Amritsar-Patna Holi special train 04075. They further revealed that the gold was being smuggled from Myanmar to India. Sources said that both the arrested were traveling in the related train when the raid took place. When asked about the trolly bags in which the gold was being carried, initially, the two accused claimed that they had no clue about them. Currently, the two accused are being interrogated.

A month ago, a person was arrested by the DRI with 1.500 kg of gold from the Howrah-Bikaner Express train at Gaya Junction.