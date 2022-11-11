DRI officers seized 4.98 kg of heroin from Shivaji Airport
DRI officers seized 4.98 kg of heroin from Shivaji Airport
Mumbai: Officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Mumbai on Friday intercepted a passenger coming from Nairobi at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The officials seized 4.98 kg of heroin from him. The international market value of the contraband is Rs 35 Crores (approx), officials stated. (ANI)
