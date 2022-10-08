Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit seized 665 animals of many exotic species in an import consignment from Air Cargo Complex, Mumbai. This is one of the biggest seizures of rare and exotic wildlife species in Mumbai, informed DRI.

A large number of exotic species such as pythons, lizards, turtles, and iguanas were found concealed in the cartons containing fish. The importer and the person to whom he was supposed to make the delivery have been arrested. Further investigation is under progress said DRI.