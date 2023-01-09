Tamil Nadu: DRI intercepts sextet, seizes 3.54 kg gold worth over 2 crore in Coimbatore airport
Published on: 8 minutes ago
Tamil Nadu: DRI intercepts sextet, seizes 3.54 kg gold worth over 2 crore in Coimbatore airport
Published on: 8 minutes ago
Coimbatore: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Coimbatore intercepted 6 passengers yesterday who brought gold in concealment from Sharjah. The total quantity of the gold seized is 3.54 kgs valued at Rs 2.05 Cr. One person, Muthu Kumar was arrested. Further investigation underway, Customs officials said.
Loading...