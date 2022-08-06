Kanker (Chhattisgarh): An encounter started between personnel of the District Reserve Group (DRG) and CPI (Maoist) ultras deep inside the jungle of Kanker in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. A camp set up by the rebels has also been destroyed by the DRG forces. The encounter has been underway in the Amabera region of the state. Kanker Superintendent of Police Shalabh Kumar Sinha has confirmed the ongoing encounter.

Kanker SP Sinha said, "Soldiers have destroyed a Maoist camp. Besides, security forces have recovered incriminating documents and Moaist literature, pamphlets and posters from the spot. The DRG forces have been engaged in the search operation. The team of jawans has been coming out of the jungle."

The strategy of Maoists, who were using the forest as a shield during the rainy season, has proved a failure this time around. The rebels are unable to find a haven for themselves due to the intervention of security forces in the forest. Hence, the situation has come to such a level that during the monsoon season, the Maoists have been suffering setbacks due to the search operation being carried out by the security forces in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh.