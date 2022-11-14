New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday advised children to dream big and dream for a new and developed India. "Dreams of today may become reality tomorrow. Think about the kind of India they (children) want to live in when they grow up," said President Murmu while interacting with students from various schools at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre (RBCC) here in New Delhi coinciding with children's day.

The President said that childhood is the most beautiful phase of life. "Children are accepted as they are. This is what makes them so lively. Today we are celebrating this innocence and purity of children," Murmu said. The President said that every new generation brings new possibilities and new dreams.

"This is a new era of technological and information revolution. Children are now aware of various domestic, social, and environmental issues. With the advent of technology, knowledge and information are now at their fingertips. So it is all the more important that we make more efforts to teach them the right values and involve them in various activities and discussions. We can learn a lot from children," said Murmu.

The President rugged the children to follow the path of duty without worrying about the result which will eventually lead them to success. "The path you (children) choose today would determine the journey of India in the coming days. Keep your inner child alive even as you grew up. Stay connected with India's culture, always respect your parents and love the motherland," Murmu said.