Sukma: A woman Naxalite on the radar of security forces was killed on Tuesday in a firefight in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The ultra, carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on her head, was killed by District Reserve Guard (DRG) forces.

The extremist, as per information identified as 'Munni', was gunned down after security force personnel from Sukma, Dantewada and Bastar regions acted upon an input received late on Monday night about the presence of higher Divisional Committee Members of CPI (Maoist) in the forested area, alongside 35 to 40 cadres.

"So far, the body of one ultra identified as Munni, an area committee member of Maoists, carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head, was recovered from the spot," Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

The firefight broke out at about 6.45 am on Tuesday in the Marjum Hills region.

No security personnel were injured in the incident.

With agency inputs

Also Read:Four Maoists killed, three constables injured in Telangana encounter