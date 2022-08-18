Lakhimpur (Assam): Gerjai alias Raju Baruah, a dreaded criminal who escaped from police custody from Dhakuakhana court in Lakhimpur district of Assam on Tuesday with two other criminals, was lynched to death by the public on Thursday morning. Accused in several cases of murder, robbery, and rape, Gerjai was arrested in September 2021 for the first time. In January this year, Gerjai escaped from Lakhimpur Hospital as he was admitted to that hospital due to illness under police supervision but was later apprehended by police.

Gerjai along with two other accused Sonti Das and Jatin Tamuli were brought to Dhakuakhana court on August 16. Taking advantage of security lapses in the court premises, all three criminals escaped by breaking the toilet window of the court lock-up. Later, Jatin Tamuli surrendered on Thursday morning, and a group of people of Lakhimpur spotted Gerjai hiding under a bridge and lynched him to death.

Further, police were informed to collect the dead body from that place. Though police have registered a case, no arrest has been made so far.