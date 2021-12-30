NEW DELHI: Scores of defence scientists - who the country looks upon to build guns, missiles, warships, aircraft and other military warfare - were found constructing buildings and houses in the past few years, an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has revealed.

According to the CAG report, 38 scientists of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India's premier defence institution, were part of construction of buildings and houses in 2020 and previous years, in contravention of laid down rules.

A piqued national auditor pointed out that while scientists can provide specifications of required technical buildings, these scientists were engaged in supervising construction activities.

This took place even as DRDO suffers from a shortage of 180 scientists, having filled only 7,075 posts as against the sanctioned posts of 7,255 scientists in the Defence Research and Development Services (DRDS), a cadre dedicated to working on military and defence products.

In August 2001, the defence ministry had created the Civil Works Officers Cadre (CWOC) with a sanctioned manpower strength of 53 who are allowed to be part of the DRDO construction activities.

However, the CWOC was found to have exceeded its mandate by engaging 76 officers against the sanctioned strength of 53, of which 38 were from the DRDS cadre.

The national auditor pointed out in its report that was submitted in Parliament in the just-concluded session: “Recruitment rules for CWOC allow officers to be taken on deputation from organised Engineering Services of the central government, whereas deputation of scientists from DRDS cadre is not permitted.”

Department justifies posting of scientists

In response to the CAG’s pointed queries, the Department of Defence Research and Development (DDRD) stated in its reply in June 2020 that scientists were posted to the CWOC due to “increase in workload”.

The DRDO assured to repatriate the scientists to the laboratories and establishments concerned in a time-bound manner.

The origin of DRDO dates back to 1948, with the creation of the Defence Science Organisation (DSO). The premier organisation now comprises 48 laboratories, including three certification agencies, besides three human resources institutions and joint venture companies and five DRDO Young Scientists’ laboratories.

The institution spearheads India’s self-reliance effort in the military field.Its range of specialisation includes aeronautics, armament, combat vehicles, electronics, information engineering systems, missiles, materials, naval systems, advanced computing, simulations and life sciences through different types of projects.

Also Read:58 pc of construction work in DRDO not completed on time between 2014-19: CAG