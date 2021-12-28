New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation on Tuesday provided Extreme Cold Weather Clothing (ECWC) to five Indian companies. The Three-layered ECWCS are designed to provide thermal insulation between plus 15 degrees and minus 50 degrees celsius.

The attire is ideal for the Indian Army to operate in extreme climatic conditions such as glacial and high-altitude Himalayan regions.

In view of the varying weather, the clothing provides an advantage of several combinations to meet the required insulation or IREQ for the prevailing climatic conditions, providing an alternative to imported attires of the same nature.

Speaking on the occasion, DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy emphasized on the need for developing indigenous industrial base for SCME items, not only to cater to the existing requirements of the Army but also to tap its potential for export.

Also read: 58 pc of construction work in DRDO not completed on time between 2014-19: CAG