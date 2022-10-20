Gandhinagar: Indian soldiers face the difficulty of spending months outside in the cold to defend their nation. In addition to weather fluctuations, there is a food shortage. Jawans further battle a number of illnesses. The DRDO's team of scientists has developed a food tonic that, with just one or two doses, will prevent a soldier from feeling hungry for three to four days.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, DRDO scientist Manoj Patel said, "Glaciers are making it their mission to go to China, Leh, Ladakh, and Kashmir. Because of the snow and cold, major illnesses like high blood pressure or memory loss were less likely to develop. when the Army brought this issue to the DRDO. which DRDO has carefully investigated and created a tonic. In addition, herbal teas and juices have been made."

"The tonic that has been produced would play a crucial role in keeping everyone's body temperature stable when they are compelled to go to an icy location. Additionally, memory loss and BP issues that used to affect Jawans will no longer exist. When food cannot be provided to the Jawans for any reason, those who take this tonic do not experience hunger for three, seven, or even fifteen days. The body will receive regular doses of vitamins and minerals from this tonic, " Patel added.

According to Manoj Patel at the Defence Expo 2022 in Gandhinagar, the Russian Army and the Chinese Army has now been using the red colour tonic, according to Manoj Patel at the Defence Expo 2022 in Gandhinagar. Indian soldiers will also utilize this shortly.

Notably, the DRDO has thus created this tonic in an ayurvedic method, which will be used shortly.