Gandhinagar: A special bomb diffusing machine van which operates with the help of remote control has been designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Government of India. The machine was displayed at Defense Expo 2022 in Gandhinagar.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, DRDO officer Devi Prasad said, "This machine is the only one in India which works with the help of remote. During wars, bombs can be blocked with the use of this machine."

He further said, "The whole system is operated with the help of remote control. With the use of a remote, the bomb will be diffused. The place where a bomb has been dropped but the bomb does not explode is hazardous. There is a possibility of an explosion at any time. If such a bomb explodes, it can cause heavy damage over several kilometres. Then after detecting such bombs, this robotic bomb disposal machine does the work of disposal so that the possibility of harm to any employee becomes zero."

A total of 11 CCTV cameras were installed in the machine at different angles and the cameras were controlled at the control station. In all the places where war has taken place or where war studies have been done, the machine has been used to find the bombs that have not been defused with the help of 11 CCTV cameras and put them in the system so that it can minimize the damage.

The machine could work within a radius of two kilometres. DRDO officer Devi Prasad said, "This machine has been prepared and its trial has been done in Jaisalmer. In the first phase, 22 machines have been ordered by the Air Force to DRDO."