Balasore (Odisha): Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday at 8.50 am successfully conducted the maiden flight test of the indigenously developed Naval Anti-ship missile launched from the Seaking 42B Naval Helicopter from ITR Balasore in Odisha.

The missile followed the desired sea-skimming trajectory and reached the designated target with a high degree of accuracy, validating the control, guidance, and mission algorithms.

The missile employed many new technologies including an indigenously developed launcher for the helicopter. The missile guidance system includes a state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics. The flight test was witnessed by senior officers of DRDO and the Indian Navy.

This firing is a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in niche missile technology and reaffirms the Indian Navy’s commitment to indigenization. The mission has met all its objectives. It is the first indigenous air-launched Anti-ship missile system for the Indian Navy.

Congratulating DRDO, Indian Navy and associated teams for the maiden developmental flight test, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that India attained a high level of capability in the indigenous design and development of missile systems.

Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr. G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the efforts of the project team and congratulated the DRDO community for successfully proving mission objectives.

(With agency inputs)

