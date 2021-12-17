New Delhi: National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) in its Draft Regional Plan 2041 has proposed a slew of measures to transform the NCR into a vibrant global economic region.

The draft plan puts the special impetus on 30-minute connectivity through super-fast trains within major cities of the National Capital Region (NCR) and also proposed to explore the feasibility of a 30-minute Mass Transit Rail System (MTRS) from the nearest NCR boundaries to Delhi.

The Draft Regional Plan-2041 also paved the way for a future-ready, slum-free NCR with an air ambulance facility and high-speed connectivity through heli-taxis, road, rail and inland waterways.

The draft was placed in the public domain on Thursday, and suggestions or objections have been invited until January 7 thereafter, it will be notified by the board.

NCRPB had given in-principle approval to the 'Draft Regional Plan 2041' in its meeting on October 12 this year.

The draft plan said it is required to promote and support co-building industrial parks for incubation in NCR.

“State governments may set up Plug and Play parks (flatted factories) as per international standards. Establishment of Plug and Play manufacturing zones complete with basic infrastructure facilities (power, water, sewage, Effluent treatment, roads, security) for in-house industries as well as housing, skill development and healthcare for workers should be done,” the document said.

The plug-and-play term normally indicates ready-to-use facilities in terms of road connectivity, building infrastructure, power-water-sewage connectivity. In such industrial hubs basic things, including clearances, required to start the industry are provided in hand.

It has also suggested promoting clusters such as Film City, Aero City, Tech-City, Medi-City, Knowledge city, electronics manufacturing, and IT city for inclusive economic growth.

NCRPB covers the entire Delhi, eight districts of Uttar Pradesh, 14 districts of Haryana and two districts of Rajasthan. Collectively it covers an area of about 55,083 square kilometres.

The draft regional plan suggested that the authorities should explore and support new opportunities like defence production and the aerospace sector for the region's growth.

“Products for women, millennials, finance and health are new age requirements. Fintech, data analysis, artificial intelligence are amongst others. Hence, related businesses, institutes and industries to support this kind of requirement need to be set up in the region,” the document said.

According to the draft, the population in NCR is expected to grow to around 7 crores by 2031 and about 11 crores by 2041. So, there is a need to make NCR future-ready for sustainable development.

The draft report said that 57 per cent of the total areas of the region will be urbanised by 2031 and 67 per cent by 2041.

The plan also talks of supporting infrastructure for encouraging e-commerce and e-business in NCR.

Startups should be promoted through government incentives to boost employment.

It said that Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) mega parks and manufacturing clusters in labour-intensive sectors with common facilities should be set up to reduce costs and improve quality.

Credit linkage to MSMEs should be facilitated through district-level bankers committee (DLBC) meetings, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, among others.

It has proposed that to decrease the cost of production of MSMEs, governments should ensure a smooth and constant supply of power and water to these units.

For underdeveloped areas in NCR, industrial parks or large industries should be set up.

“Large industrial areas can easily be developed in underdeveloped districts like Baghpat, Mewat, etc. as Industrial Estates. New Industrial Estates (IEs) or Industrial Parks (IPs) or Industrial Areas (IAs) at Strategic Industrial Locations (SILs) should be established across NCR,” the draft plan said.

It also proposed to develop economic growth corridors and opportunity areas along all major expressways, national highways, freight corridors, etc.

“Proposed connectivity investments, which could be studied for the establishment of intensive economic growth corridor in NCR, are circular regional expressway (CRE), concentric orbital rail corridors, other important expressways and Bharatmala projects,” according to the draft.

Land should be reserved on both sides of the economic corridors and suitably planned for future growth for industrial, logistics and urban development.

This reservation of land and earmarking for planned intensive industrial and urban development is necessary to prevent encroachment and haphazard growth, it said.

The draft regional plan-2041 also envisages the region to be developed into a “smart tourist hub” by creating heritage circuits and world-class museums on lines on the Asian Civilization Museum of Singapore.

