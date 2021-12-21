New Delhi: The draft amendment to the Registration of Birth & Death (RBD) Act, 1969 has a provision to link the database of births and dates with other databases, the Government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The information was revealed in the Upper House by Minister of State (MoS) Home Nityanan Rai.

" Following consultations with the concerned Union Ministries / Departments and all the State Governments / Union Territories, a draft amendment to the Registration of Birth & Death (RBD) Act, 1969 was placed in public domain from 18.10.2021 to 02.12.2021 for comments, which inter alia includes a provision to use the database of births and deaths to update various databases," stated Rain a written reply.

He further stated that the Government has not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level.

Rai made the comments on a day when Parliament passed the Election Law (Amendment) Bill 2021, which seeks to link electoral rolls with Aadhaar. The Bill was strongly opposed by the Opposition parties.

"As per the Section 17 of the RBD Act, 1969, any person may cause a search to be made by the Registrar for any entry in a register of births and deaths and may obtain an extract from such register relating to any birth or death," added Rai.