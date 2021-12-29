Patna: Dr Sahajanand Singh took charge as the National President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) at the ongoing 96th national annual conference of the IMA in Patna on December 28th. Dr Sahajanand Singh becomes the sixth person from Bihar to hold the post of IMA president.

After assuming office, in a special conversation with ETV Bharat, he said that he will work in the interest of poor patients and will make efforts to make health services affordable and accessible to the villages and poor.

Singh said, "it's the Covid era and once again covid cases are raising, but there is nothing to panic about. Corona is still under control across the country and the new variant of Omicron which has just arrived looks not so deadly. There is no mortality rate and just one or two deaths have been registered. People not in need of hospitalization and are getting recovered just by staying at home."

While answering a question regarding his priorities as IMA president, he said "I am a doctor of poor and work for the poor. Even today, I see patients in my clinic for a fee of Rs 50 only. I will urge the doctors of the country who have opened big hospitals to keep 5 beds in their hospitals for poor patients and provide free treatment for some patients. I also urge them to charge nominal fees in the clinic, so that the poor patient can get help.”

Condemning the police lathi charge on doctors in Delhi, Singh informed that on Wednesday association will be conducting a press conference over the issue and will demand a Central Act from the Centre for doctors so that no one can assault doctors while on duty.

The Indian Medical Association is a national voluntary organization of physicians in India, which safeguards the interest of doctors and also the wellbeing of the community at large.

