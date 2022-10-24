Patna: A male doctor practising gynaecology sounds like a typical Hindi movie, but Dr Himanshu Rai has been playing the part for the past 25 years. The Ayushmann Khurrana movie 'Doctor G' revolves around the same topic with a humorous take on the struggles of male gynaecologists in India, but to understand how much of it was true and how the scenario is changing, ETV Bharat spoke to Dr Rai, the hero in real life. Dr Himanshu Rai is the son of eminent gynaecologist Padmashree awardee Dr Shanti Rai.

Real life story of 'Doctor G', a male gynecologist in Bihar

On being asked about the problems he faced in the profession, Dr Rai said that initially there were apprehensions and women did prefer female gynaecologists over male doctors, but now times are changing. He stated that it is a myth that only women understand women's bodies. A doctor is a doctor, there is no such thing as male or female doctors.

He emphasised this with an example saying a reporter is seen only as a reporter, their gender has nothing to do with their profession. Rai even highlighted certain guidelines that are to be followed while examining women. He said, "It is pertinent to have a female nurse. Apart from this, if there is a minor patient, then while examining her, it is necessary that a female nurse and a female family member accompany her."

Drawing a distinction between metro cities and Bihar, Dr Rai commented that female patients are not hesitant in Mumbai and Delhi. Still, with a state like Bihar, it becomes a little challenging. The representation of male gynaecologists in Bihar is significantly less and despite the hurdles, Dr Rai, son of eminent gynaecologist Padmashree awardee Dr Shanti Rai, is a pathbreaking doctor, breaking stereotypes.