Anand (Gujarat): Dr. R S Sodhi -- the Managing Director of the AMUL federation that comes under the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd -- has been elected as President of the Indian Dairy Association (IDA) today. Indian Dairy Association (IDA) was founded in the year 1948 and is the apex body of the dairy industry in India. Dairy Cooperatives, MNCs, corporate bodies, private institutions, educational institutions, and government and public sector units are members of IDA.

On getting elected as the IDA President, Dr. Sodhi said, “It is an honor for me to represent the IDA because Dr. V Kurien, my mentor, held the same position in the year 1964 and now I got the opportunity to lead this institution after 58 years." He also added that the Indian dairy industry is “Atmanirbhar” as far as the dairy industry is concerned and has the potential to become “Dairy to the World”.

Dr. Sodhi has 40 years of rich experience with Amul and he is heading Amul for the last 12 years. He has also recently been elected to the Board of the International Dairy Federation (IDF) last year.