Nagaur: Two brothers from the Kuchaman city in Rajasthan have cracked the IAS exam. The duo Dr Krishnakant Kanwadia and Dr Rahul Kanwadia hailing from Bhavta gram panchayat passed in their fourth and second attempts respectively. Both are sons of a school principal.

People of Kuchaman City in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan expressed their joy on having heard the news. The brothers created a history of sorts by achieving success in the UPSC examination. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final results of the Civil Services Examination on Monday.

Beaming father Hiralal Kanwadia, who is the principal at a government school, said that his sons secured 382nd and 536th ranks in the Civil Services Examination. "All were feeling proud that youths coming from rural backgrounds have been cracking the Civil Services Exam," said Hiralal.

Hiralal further said, "My both sons pursued primary education in the rural area. After attaining school education, they completed college education from the government institution."

"When people used to ask my sons why they didn't take private tuitions. My sons used to tell them (people) that it was not needed because there were others like us who had gone ahead in their life after studying in government schools. Krishnakant achieved success in his fourth attempt, while Rahul cracked the exam in his second attempt. Both brothers are MBBS," said Hiralal.

Parvati Devi, the mother of the duo, said, "I was not educated but did our best so that our three children were successful in their life."