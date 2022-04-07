Deoria: Ahead of Legislative Council elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party candidate from Deoria, Dr. Kafeel Khan has accused police of unnecessarily checking his vehicle on his way home from a meeting.

Khan alleged that the police checked his vehicle “six times within a distance of six kilometers” while he was returning from a meeting on Wednesday. “But it had sweets for Navratri and dates to open the fast,” Khan said. He further said that he jokingly told the police that there was money in the vehicle.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. It is said that Khan has himself shot the videos of the police searches and circulated them later. Khan, who is fighting the upcoming Legislative Council elections opposite Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Dr. Ratanpal Singh, said that the opposition was scared while reacting to the police checks.

During the press conference in Kanauj, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav said that Dr. Kafeel's vehicle has been checked “so many times, but BJP's vehicle will not be checked”. Khan, who was posted at the BRD hospital Gorakhpur at the time, hit the headlines after 63 infants died at the hospital in August 2017, allegedly due to a shortage of medical oxygen.

Khan, who alleged that the deaths occurred because the government had failed to pay the medical supplier, was arrested by the Yogi Adityanath government and charged with medical negligence but was acquitted by the court. In November last year, the UP government terminated him from service.

