Agra: In a significant development, the CBI has concluded that Dr. Deepti Agarwal of Tajnagri, who was found hanging in August 2020 and alleged to have been killed by her husband and in-laws, had died by suicide. The probing agency made the revelation in its closure report of the case presented in the court after one and a half years. The CBI also ruled out death due to dowry harassment saying the handwriting in the suicide note was Dr. Deepti's.

The death of the doctor, who was found hanging in her flat on 3 August 2020, had made national headlines. Dr. Naresh Mangla, the father of Deepti Aggarwal, had filed a case against five including her husband Dr. Sumit Agarwal, father-in-law Dr. SC Agarwal, mother-in-law Anita Agarwal, brother-in-law Dr. Amit Aggarwal and his wife Tulika Agarwal in Tajganj police station for dowry, assault, and abortion.

Dr. Deepti was admitted to an Agra hospital in serious condition from where she was referred to a private hospital in Faridabad, where she died on 6 August 2020. The suicide note that was found was examined in Forensic Science Laboratory, Agra, and Delhi. The handwriting in the suicide note was found to be of Dr. Deepti, the CBI said in its closure report.

CBI investigation further revealed that Rs 12.22 lakh and 560 grams of gold ornaments were found in Deepti's cupboard. The CBI got a mobile and laptop investigated at CFSL in Bhopal. The DVR of CCTV was tested in Hyderabad Lab. Based on all these investigation reports, the CBI filed the closure report in the court. It can be recalled that after the father of the deceased doctor filed a case, Tajganj police arrested Dr. Sumit in August 2020.

On 29 September 2020, the other accused got anticipatory bail from the High Court while the charge sheet was filed on 24 October 2020. On 27 October 2020, the plaintiff Dr. Naresh Mangala appealed to the Supreme Court to cancel the anticipatory bail of the accused which the SC did on 17 December 2020 and ordered the CBI to conduct an investigation.

The CBI took up the probe in the case on 27 January 2021. On 12 February 2021, the CBI took away the laptop and mobile after examining Dr. Sumit's flat in Agra. On June 8, 2021, Dr. Sumit got parole for six weeks to take care of his girl child. On 21 July 2021, Dr. Sumit was again sent to jail. On August 1, 2021, he got interim bail from the Supreme Court. On 28 June 2022, the CBI presented the closure report of the trial to the Supreme Court.