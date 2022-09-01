Hyderabad: Cosmetic surgery is where a person chooses to have an operation or invasive medical procedure, to enhance or alter their physical appearance for cosmetic rather than medical reasons. The scope of cosmetic or plastic surgery is incredibly wide.

Cosmetic surgeons are trained in cranio-maxillo-facial reconstructions, which can be congenital or acquired, cosmetic surgeries, hand, and peripheral nerve surgeries, burn management and post-burn reconstruction, genitourinary reconstructions, oculoplastic surgeries, bed sore reconstructions, lower limb reconstructions, vascular as well as lymphatic surgeries, post oncologic reconstructions, and almost all sorts of surgeries which usually involve the restoration of form and function.

Dr. Debraj Shome, co-founder of The Esthetic Clinics is a cosmetic surgeon in India and is world-renowned for his breakthrough invention called QR 678®.

Who is Dr. Debraj Shome ?

Dr. Debraj Shome, MD, DO, DNB, FRCS (Glasgow), FICO (USA), MNAMS, MBA (Healthcare Management, Vanderbilt University, USA), is Consultant Facial Plastic Surgeon, Oculoplastic Surgeon & Cosmetic Surgeon at Apollo Specialty Surgery, Mumbai, India. Dr. Debraj Shome was the ex-consultant Facial Plastic, Cosmetic and Aesthetic Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinic at the Apollo Hospitals, Apollo Health City, Hyderabad, India, and an Ex-Consultant at the Institute of Aesthetic Surgery at Fortis Hospital, Mumbai, India which is a JCI accredited top-line multi-specialty Indian corporate hospital.

He carries a reputation of being one of the best cosmetic surgeon in the country. Dr. Debraj Shome deals with Cosmetic Facial Plastic Surgery, Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery post face fractures and cancers, Non-Surgical Facial Rejuvenation, Rhinoplasty (Nose Job / Nose Surgery), Facelifts, Mid-Face lifts, Mini Facelift, Rhytidectomy (wrinkle removal), Auricular (ear) repositioning (Otoplasty), Hair transplants and hair restoration surgery, Eyelash enhancement, Neck Lifts, Blepharoplasty (eyelid lift / cosmetic eyelid surgery), Lip Augmentation and shaping, Jaw contouring, Facial Fracture repairs, Aesthetic Surgeries for Facial Cancers, Facial Implants (for changing the shape of the face), Facial Myectomies for intractable Blepharospasm and Hemifacial Spasm, Facial Flaps and Grafts for face cancers, etc.

What is the educational background of Dr. Debraj Shome?

● Dr. Debraj Shome completed his undergraduate medical education at Grant Medical College and Sir J.J. Group of Hospitals, Mumbai; one of India’s oldest medical

schools.

● He went on to specialize in ophthalmology and completed his residency at Sankara Nethralaya, Chennai.

● He obtained the degrees of F.R.C.S. (Fellow of Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow) in 2003 and also his Diplomate of National Board (D.N.B) in 2004.

● Dr. Shome then specialized in Ophthalmic Plastic surgery and Orbital surgery in a rigorous fellowship from L.V. Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad, India.

● Dr. Shome subsequently completed an esteemed clinical Fellowship in Cosmetic Facial Plastic surgery from one of the world’s top centers at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, USA.

● He also completed another clinical Fellowship in Head & Neck Surgery from the Department of Head & Neck Surgery at the M D Anderson Cancer Center in 2007.

● He added another feature to his cap by completing the Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management in November 2008, from one of the world’s top business schools.

This unique combination of top-class clinical and health practice skill sets makes it possible for Dr. Debraj to lead and develop teams to make the best possible centers, both as an administrator and as a surgeon.

What are his accomplishments?

Dr. Debraj Shome has won numerous accolades and honors in his career to date, the latest are listed on Dr. Debraj's awards page.

He has more than 40 research articles published in top-line peer-reviewed international journals, chapters in international books and numerous presentations in ophthalmology conferences, head and neck conferences, ENT conferences, Facial Plastic Surgery Conferences and Cosmetology conferences the world over; thus, Dr. Shome is an innovator who not only practices the best in medicine but also conducts research which alters practice patterns and makes up the 'medicine of tomorrow'.

Also, currently, he is faculty at two of the world's top rhinoplasty and facial plastic surgery cadaveric dissection courses, held in Vienna, Austria, and San Francisco in the USA. The rhinoplasty course has been running successfully for 47 years in a row and Dr, Debraj is honored to be given a chance to be a faculty on this course.

Dr. Debraj Shome is an expert in various fields of plastic surgery.

Who founded The Esthetic Clinics ?

The Esthetic Clinics is a group of world-class centers, dedicated to plastic surgery and skin care of the entire body, founded by Dr. Debraj Shome and Dr. Rinky Kapoor. It practices evidence-based medicine and performs cosmetic surgery for beauty, plastic surgery for birth abnormalities, plastic surgery for fractures, trauma, and cancer-induced facial deformities, provides laser surgery, and many cosmetic solutions for skin cosmesis, as well as provides therapy for many skin diseases.

The Esthetic Clinics is located at stand-alone centers and also at top hospital facilities in Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata in India. The unique patient care model at The Esthetic Clinics utilizes the strengths of having clinics where we consult patients and reputed JCI accredited top-class hospital facilities where we perform cosmetic & reconstructive surgeries.

It also has a multi-specialty model, where the combination of the best plastic surgeons, the best skin care doctors (dermatologists), reputed maxillofacial surgeons, hair transplant surgeons, cosmetic surgeons & hair transplant surgeons, as well as the most advanced laser types of equipment anywhere in Asia, provides the best possible care.

The physicians involved in cutting-edge research well and strive to offer a personal, caring, safe and positive experience.

