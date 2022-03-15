DPIIT notifies 20 pc FDI in LIC under automatic route
Published on: 2 hours ago
DPIIT notifies 20 pc FDI in LIC under automatic route
Published on: 2 hours ago
New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Monday notified a government decision to allow 20 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in IPO-bound LIC. The Union Cabinet had last month approved the decision to facilitate disinvestment of the country's largest insurer.
Also Read: LIC IPO: Government to take call in best interest of investors, says official
PTI
Loading...