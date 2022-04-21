Dhanbad (Jharkhand): A temporary road collapsed near a coal mine in Dhanbad Thursday morning even as local reports said several people were feared trapped.

Deputy Commissioner Dhanbad, Sandeep Singh however said that till now there have not received any report of people being trapped or injured during the incident. "60-feet 'kachcha' road collapsed at around 8:30 am in Dhanbad near the temporarily closed mining lease area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL). No trapping or any death/injury has been found till now or appears likely," the DC said according to ANI.

As per the local inputs, the landslide happened in Dumrijod under the Chirkunda police station area. Former MLA Arup Chatterjee said he had visited the spot and there was a crowd of villagers there. "According to locals, 40 labourers went to that mine though some say that all had come out," he said.

