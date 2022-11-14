Mangaluru (Karnataka): The Khaki cloth known all over the world, was manufactured in Karnataka's Mangaluru. It was first made in a weaving factory at Balmatha in Mangaluru. John Eller from Germany developed khaki colour and cloth from his research. In 1834, the Bashel missionary organisation entered Mangaluru and started a weaving factory in 1844 at Balmatha. In 1852 John Eller from Germany developed khaki colour and cloth from his research. The khaki colour was found by mixing the juice prepared from cashew nuts peel and cashew bark. In 1852, the production of khaki cloth was started in the weaving factory of Balmatha.

In 1860, the khaki cloth was made the uniform of the police in Kenara district. Lord Robert, the Governor of Madras province, was impressed by the khaki colour and fabric when he visited a weaving factory in Mangalore. As soon as he went to the Madras and wrote a letter to the British government recommending that the British soldiers in the Madras province wear uniforms.

The recommendation made by Lord Robert was accepted by the British government and started as the uniform of soldiers of Madras province. After that, Lord Robert recommended that khaki be made the uniform of all British soldiers worldwide. It was also accepted by the British government. This made khaki uniforms available to British soldiers in different parts of the world.

Retired principal of Puttur Vivekananda College Peter Wilson Prabhakar, who has done PhD on this, said, "Bashel Missionary Organisation has researched khaki colour and cloth in Mangaluru and introduced it to the world. The khaki uniform, which was introduced in 1852, still remains in many countries. This is Mangaluru's contribution to the world. A must-see cultural and heritage landmark. This is the identity of the coast. The same uniform should be maintained when the single uniform policy is implemented." The khaki colour not only attracted the police department but also extended beyond. Khaki cloth is used in transport, by police, postmen, drivers and conductors. This is the uniform for most people in the world. It is significant that Mangaluru has made such a contribution.