Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh): Normal life came to a standstill due to Covid. From petty vendors to industrialists, all of them, have lost their business due to the pandemic. The carpet exporters in Bhadohi, too, have lost their sleep, as they incurred losses. In January 2021, a four-day international carpet fair Domotex was to be organised in Hanover of Germany. But, it was cancelled due to the global pandemic. At the same time, there is special enthusiasm among exporters about Domotex to be held after two years and about 130 exporters have booked stalls for their participation in the fair through Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) while applications of more than 30 exporters are pending.

In fact, the carpet traders here have high hopes on Demotex, which is known as 'Mahakumbh' in the carpet fairs, because they get good orders during this fair. Hence, this fair is very beneficial for the Indian carpet industry. At the same time, due to the participation of the world's major importing countries in the fair, Indian exporters get orders ranging from Rs 300 crore to Rs 500 crore.

The fair was cancelled in January 2021 due to Corona. Therefore, the carpet entrepreneurs had to suffer. This is the reason why there is widespread enthusiasm among exporters regarding Demotex, which is slated for January 12, 2022.

Also read: Young Kashmiris introduce new designs to revive valley's carpet industry

At the same time, preparations for Demotax are going on. But the sudden change in the situation since last one week has increased the concern of exporters. Due to the rise in Corona cases in Russia, China, Britain and Sweden, the governments there have declared lockdown in the affected cities.

In this backdrop, if the situation does not come under control soon, then again the event of Demotex can be cancelled. "Let us inform that earlier where 11 stalls were installed in the hall, but now there is a plan to reduce the number to three."

Exporter Piyush Srivastava said that there is a lot of enthusiasm among the exporters regarding Domotex. About 130 exporters have booked stalls to participate in the fair through CEPC, while some have applied.