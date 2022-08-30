Meerut: A case of double murder of a bank manager's wife and five-year-old son in Hastinapur on Monday has come to light. Miscreants allegedly strangled the woman and her son at their residence in Ramlila Ground Colony after robbing them. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

According to the police, Sandeep Kumar is a manager in Punjab National Bank in ​​Bijnor. He had gone to the bank on Monday morning and his wife Shikha and son Rudransh were at home. When Sandeep returned home at around 8 pm, the main gate was locked from outside, even the scooty was not there, police said adding that then he called on his wife's number, but the call was not received.

Double murder in Meerut, bank manager wife and son bodies found in double bed box

When his wife didn't pick up the call till 10 in the night, he grew suspicious. Sandeep then broke the lock of the house and was shocked to find the house ransacked. He frantically searched for Shikha whose body was found in one room, while his son's body was found in another room. The bodies of both were found inside the double box beds in the house.

While fleeing from the spot the miscreants locked the main gate of the house. Sandeep and his relatives informed the police. After this, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan and Superintendent of Police (SP) (Rural) Keshav Kumar reached the spot. "It is feared that the woman and the child have been murdered after the robbery. Special Operations Group (SOG) and surveillance have been deployed for disclosure," the SSP said.

SP (Rural) Kumar said, "some WhatsApp chats have been deleted from the woman's mobile. Many evidences have been found. On the basis of these, investigation will be carried out. It is suspected that the killer is an acquaintance. We will soon nab the accused."