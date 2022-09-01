Kashipur(Uttarakhand): An incident of double murder has come to light from Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. A mentally challenged man killed a mother and a daughter by slitting their throats with a sharp weapon and then surrendered himself to the police on Thursday, SSP Chandra Mohan Singh informed.

The incident occurred at Mohalla Ali Khan, Imli Chowk in the Kotwali area. The accused has been identified as Salman, a resident of the area. The accused informed that he was in a relationship with Sheeba, who cheated on him, leading to a rift between the two, Singh said.

"Angered by this, Salman went toward Sheeba's house with the intention of killing her. Then he found his girlfriend Sheeba coming home after learning the car at some distance from the house. Salman first killed Sheeba (22) with a knife, then later on reaching home killed Sheeba's mother Shabana (45)" he further noted.

Salman subsequently reached Bansphodan Police Station in a blood-soaked condition and informed the police of having committed the dual murders. He was taken into custody immediately, with police personnel reaching the spot and discovering the bodies. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

According to officials, the mother-daughter duo lived in Kashipur while Shabana's husband and son are employed in the Middle East. The accused, too, worked as a plumber in Saudi Arabia throughout last year and returned to his home a few days back.