Patna (Masaurhi): People of Masaurhi village in Patna district were in for a shock, when police recovered dismembered bodies of two brothers from the alleged killer's house. The ghastly and spine-chilling murder was committed and the killer was waiting for the opportune moment to dispose of the body, said police sources.

The badly chopped off limbs, heads, and hands of both the deceased were lying in front of the killer's house. The deceased brothers have been identified as Upendra Kumar, 32, and Jalendra Kumar, 28. Both were residents of Mandarpur village under Masaurhi sub-division of Patna district and had gone to Dumri village, police sources said, adding, the body of the duo was recovered from alleged killer Pintu Singh's house at Dumri village.

Land dispute was stated be the motive behind the murder. Tensions were running high after the recovery of the bodies. Angry villagers blocked the national highway. Protesting villagers set on fire a four-wheeler parked in front the killer's house. The policemen were camping at the village. Probe into the matter has begun.