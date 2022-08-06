New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP and Parliamentary Party leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay wrote to Sisir Adhikari, who is an MP from TMC, informing him to abstain from voting for Vice President election as decided and announced by the party.

Trinamool Congress General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee had earlier said, "The party will abstain from the upcoming Vice Presidential polls as it was decided in the meeting." The TMC was absent during the nomination filing process of Margaret Alva, the Opposition candidate in the elections.

"We disagree with the process of announcing the Opposition candidate without keeping TMC in the loop. We were neither consulted nor was anything discussed with us. So we can't support the Opposition nominee," Banerjee had clarified.