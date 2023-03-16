New Delhi: Amid ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London over the state of democracy in India, Ministry of the External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday he doesn't think it is under the foreign policy.

Addressing the weekly media briefing here in Delhi, Bagchi said, "I don't think it's under the foreign policy, it is being discussed in the Parliament. Indian government's efforts are always there to share India's perspective and foreign policy with other countries to further advance India's interest".

Over the past few days, the ruling and the opposition parties are in a tussle in the Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's obsolete remark. The BJP has been demanding an apology from Rahul for his comments, accusing him of insulting India on foreign soil, while the Congress and the opposition parties kept defending Rahul Gandhi for his remarks.

Several Union ministers had condemned and denounced Rahul Gandhi for his comments in London. At a recent lecture at Cambridge University, Rahul Gandhi said the Indian democracy is under pressure and opposition voices are being stifled. "Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that space," he added.

"The institutional framework which is required for democracy is Parliament, free press, and the judiciary, just the idea of mobilization, and moving around all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy", he added.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi attended the Loksabha session amid a row erupting over his comment on India in the UK. He said that he hoped that he would be allowed to speak in parliament regarding the allegations that he insulted the country in London.