New Delhi:The Supreme Court bench led by the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, refused to hear the petition challenging the Karnataka High Court's order which had asked the students to not disclose their religious identity in schools or colleges, urgently and said that it would interfere at the appropriate time.

Advocate Devdutt Kamat had mentioned the matter before bench also comprising of Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Hima Kohli. He sought some interim directions from the top court against the HC order so that it is implemented and students are able to attend classes. He argued that Muslim students have been wearing headscarves for the past 10 years and suddenly in a few days it has become an issue.

CJI Ramana asked him to not spread the matter to a larger level and think if it is proper to bring such issues to Delhi. "We are watching, we know what is happening in the state," said CJI. Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state said that the matter should not be made political or communal.

The Karnataka High Court's final order has been out today in which it has asked the state government and all other stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return at the earliest. It has restrained students, irrespective of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron(bhagwa) shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags etc until further orders.

"We make it clear that this order is confined to such institutions wherein college department committees have prescribed the student dress code/uniform," ordered the court. The matter will again be heard on 14th February at 2:30pm.

