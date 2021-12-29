Raipur: Kalicharan Maharaj, who had made a controversial statement against the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at the Dharma Parliament held in Raipur earlier, has now released a video saying that he does not regret making the statements although an FIR has been registered against him for his derogatory remarks.

After receiving a major backlash from across the country for his misdemeanor, Kalicharan has absconded. According to police sources, a special team led by CSP level officers has been formed to search for Kalicharan. At the same time, 2 TIs and more than half a dozen jawans have also been involved. One team has left for Maharashtra, while another team has moved towards Delhi.

Kalicharan Maharaj has no regrets

In the video that has surfaced, he said that Mahatma Gandhi has only despised Hindus. "I hate Mahatma Gandhi. I have contempt in my heart for him," he says in the video. He praised Gandhi's murderer Nathuram Godse and further leveled many allegations against Gandhi, blaming him for the division of the country.

In his statement, Kalicharan has alleged that if Mahatma Gandhi wanted, he could have stopped the execution of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. But he has only promoted dynasticism, Kalicharan said.

Further in the video, Kalicharan said, "Many people gave their lives for the protection of religion. I don't mind being one of them. If they issue a death penalty for speaking the truth, then I gladly accept it."

On Sunday, in the Dharma Sansad held at Ravana Bhata Maidan in Raipur, Kalicharan openly insulted Mahatma Gandhi on the platform and paid homage to his murderer Godse. The chairman of Raipur Municipal Corporation, Pramod Dubey, registered a case against him under sections 294, 505 (2). The search operation is ongoing after he absconded.

