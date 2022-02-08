New Delhi: Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted Congress in Lok Sabha, the party responded saying that he had forgotten to maintain dignity while speaking in Parliament. The prime minister had accused Congress of separatism, destabilizing state government, corruption, and engaging in dynasty politics.

On Tuesday, when PM Modi was replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to President's address in Rajya Sabha, the Congress MPs staged a walkout as a mark of protest. While speaking to the media, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Rahul Gandhi had raised the issues of inflation, unemployment, Chinese aggression, faults in foreign policy, and about the federal system of Government. To divert the attention from the idea of a united nation, he (PM) put allegations on Congress. He did this only because there are Assembly elections in five states. He used the platform of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as he has just made a political speech and not for the welfare of the country."

Hitting back at the PM over his allegations about Congress' role in spreading the Covid-19 pandemic by giving tickets to migrant workers, Kharge quoted a written reply of the Government, which mentioned that, Gujarat had sent the highest number of Shramik Special trains. "Now, should we say that Modi Ji sent everyone to spread Covid-19? He made a sudden announcement of inducing nationwide lockdown and now just to hide his own failures, he is blaming the Congress party," Kharge alleged.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Gourav Gogoi also slammed PM Modi, saying, "There are two types of speeches, one of Rahul Gandhi who spoke about inflation, unemployment, the threat of China, concentration of wealth due to wrong policies. We thought that PM would respond on these issues but we saw a 'Shehanshah' as he spent 2 hours attacking the Congress."

"He was so ultra-defensive that he thought price rise is not an issue, that the Chinese threat doesn't exist. Only attacking Rahul Gandhi and Congress party, it felt like we are in a BJP training camp where PM was training BJP members to spread fake Propaganda for elections. Forgetting about his responsibilities, he remained ultra-defensive throughout his speech," the Congress leader added.

Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil made a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I just want to say that Congress is maintaining its dignity but Modi Ji, you should not think that it is our weakness. We can also say that the one who did not remain loyal to a woman, how can he remain loyal to the country? But we want to remain within limits and maintain dignity," Gohil said.

He further added, "It was the responsibility of PM Modi to give a reply on the issues which were raised by Rahul Gandhi. But unfortunately, he used so many unparliamentary words during his speech. PM used to claim that we will win the fight against Covid in just 21 days. Did that happen? He is not even speaking about the target put up by the Government regarding vaccination drive, which has not been achieved. We don't know why he is so scared of naming China."

Read: PM Modi slams Congress, says it has decided 'not to come to power for 100 years'