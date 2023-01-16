Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said more than 80 per cent of the world's resources were being exploited by a handful of people and expressed concern over the "rat race" in the world to beat one another. India's tradition speaks of world peace and welfare, Chouhan said at the inauguration of the two-day 'Think-20' meeting under the G20 in state capital Bhopal.

Around 300 delegates and experts including 94 foreign guests from 22 countries were taking part in the meet to discuss various topics including 'Global Governance with LiFE, values and wellbeing'.

Don't get involved in the rat race to lead. It is disturbing that more than 80 per cent of the world's resources are being exploited by a handful of people, Chouhan said at the inaugural function. India assumed the G20 presidency for one year on December 1, 2022. The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

The world is for everyone. There is no need of war. Peace, love and faith are needed. Those who are weak should be helped, Chouhan said. He said why shouldn't everyone have a house and minimum amenities in the world? There should not be survival of the fittest (implying survival for all). Help the weak to come forward, he said, while lauding the event's theme 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' Referring to the Hindu scriptures, Chouhan said the world is one family.

He also underlined the need for protecting trees and animals saying if they become extinct, human existence will be in danger. Chouhan expressed concern over climate change and global warming and stressed on the need to save energy and promote green power.

"Saving energy helps given that the thermal power stations cause damage to the environment. Thus, saving electricity is like generating power, the chief minister said. He listed the measures being taken in Madhya Pradesh to foster green energy. Chouhan also called for ending all kinds of discrimination.

He said in 2011-12, Madhya Pradesh's sex ratio was 912 females per 1,000 males, and now it has improved to 956 females per 1,000 males due to the state government's Ladli Laxmi Yojana. The scheme seeks to prevent female foeticide, to bring about a positive attitude among people towards the birth of a girl child and to prevent child marriage. (PTI)