Srinagar (J&K): Lashing out at her former alliance partner BJP, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday warmed the saffron party not to behave like raiders from Pakistan who were driven away by Kashmiris.

" Do not behave like those raiders from Pakistan who came to the valley in 1947 and were forced to flee by Kashmiris," said Mufti. Addressing PDP's first youth conference after the abrogation of Article 370 Mufti said that Jammu and Kashmir acceded to a secular and democratic India and "not the India which BJP wants to make it."

" India is not the BJP. Jammu and Kashmir acceded to India of Gandhis, Nehrus, Abul Kalam Azad and we won't allow the country to become BJP’s battleground," she said. Mufti demanded that the Centre restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir alleging that it was "snatched from us" on August 5, 2019, with the abrogation of Article 370.

She urged the youth and PDP workers to participate in panchayat and urban local bodies elections when they are conducted."If panchayat elections or municipal elections take place, I want to tell the youth especially not to cede space to them,” she said.

The PDP and NC boycotted the Panchayat and ULB elections in 2018 and demanded commitment from the BJP government the safeguarding the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.