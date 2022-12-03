New Delhi: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising the issue of "abuses" hurled at him, the Congress on Saturday cited instances in the past when the PM made remarks targeting Opposition leaders that were allegedly not befitting of his post and said he should not be so "chui-mui (touch-me-not)" but learn to take criticism in his stride. The Opposition party's assertion came after the prime minister repeatedly raised during the Gujarat polls campaign the issue of Congress leaders allegedly "abusing" him.

Addressing a rally on Friday, Modi had said the Congress knows only two things, abuse Modi ahead of polls to please the voters and then blame EVMs after voting. On Thursday, he had said at another rally that there is a competition among Congress leaders as to who will use the most abusive words against him.

Asked about the issue at a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said he is the prime minister and "we all respect him" but he should also preserve the dignity of his post.

"I want to ask you, why does he become chui-mui (touch-me-not)? You are the prime minister of the country, you will be criticised 10 times, you will be asked 10 questions. If the country has elected you and made you sit in such a high position, then will your accountability not be fixed?" Shrinate said. "If one asks a question, then it is said 'you are insulting the prime minister. How long will you hide behind your mindless spokespersons," she said.

"The prime minister called our then party president a widow of the Congress, called a mother a jersey cow and a wife 50 crore girlfriend, does a 'Didi-o-Didi' with an elected chief minister, then where does his dignity go?" Shrinate said, slamming the Modi over insulting remarks against opposition leaders. Where is the dignity of the prime minister's post, when he talks about a former prime minister bathing wearing a raincoat, she asked.

"We should bear it all and if you are asked a single sharp question, then you are chui-mui (touch-me-not)," Shrinate said. "You are the Prime Minister of the country, the prime minister of India, broaden your chest a little and listen to criticism," she said, adding, "If you lose the dignity of your post while being the prime minister, then your post will also be devoid of that kind of prestige."

Addressing a poll rally at Kalol town in Panchmahal district of Gujarat earlier this week, Modi had said abusive words used for him were an insult of Gujarat and its people because he was raised by the people of this land. He asked people to teach the Congress leaders a lesson by voting for the 'lotus' (BJP's symbol) in the state elections.

The issue of alleged abuses was raised repeatedly by the BJP after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday night addressed a rally in Behrampura area of Ahmedabad where he had said the prime minister asks people to vote "looking at his face" in all elections. "Are you 100-headed like Ravan," he had said. (PTI)