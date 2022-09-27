Kanpur: The Kanpur Municipal Corporation (KMC) House has passed a resolution banning the breeding and keeping of Pitbull and Rottweiler dogs in the city. Anyone found having either of the two breeds will be fined up to Rs 5,000 and their pet will be confiscated, the resolution said. Official sources said that the resolution has now been sent to the municipal commissioner, who will issue a formal order in this regard.

"After back-to-back incidents of dog attacks, the KMC decided to ban the two breeds considered to be dangerous. If someone is found domesticating or selling canines of these two breeds, they would be penalized and the dog confiscated," said Kanpur Mayor, Pramila Pandey.

The resolution said that people do not have a large enough residence or farmhouse to keep the dogs of exotic dreaded species, due to which they come under stress and attack people. "To protect the public from such attacks, dreaded Pitbull and Rottweiler breeds are banned from the city limits," the resolution stated.

Additional Municipal Commissioner, Suryakant Tripathi, said: "Breeding of dogs of both these species for the purpose of domesticating and trading is prohibited in urban areas. If any person illegally keeps such dogs in the municipal limits, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed on them and the dog would also be confiscated."

After the incidents of Pitbull attacks in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, a Pitbull had recently attacked a cow at Sarsaiya Ghat in Kanpur. The video of the Kanpur incident had gone viral on social media. PETA India recently renewed its call to urgently amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules, 2017, to prohibit the keeping, breeding, and sale of foreign breeds of dogs bred for fighting and aggression including pitbulls.