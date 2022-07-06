New Delhi: The cost of domestic liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders weighing 14.2 kilogram on Wednesday registered a spike of rs Rs 50 per unit, thereby raising the price of each unit to Rs 1,053 in the national capital. The renewed prices shall be effective across the nation from today.

Besides, in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, it will be priced at Rs 1,079, Rs 1,052.5, and Rs 1,068.5, respectively, Indian Oil Corporation said. Previously, the prices for domestic cylinders were revised on May 19, 2022.

On the other hand, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder have been cut by Rs 8.5 per unit effective today.

In metros such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, a cylinder will now cost Rs 2,012.50, Rs 2,132.00 Rs 1,972.50, Rs 2,177.50, respectively, as per the received data.