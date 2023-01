Mumbai: The monthly domestic air passenger traffic touched 1.29 crore to cross the pre-COVID level in December 2022, with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia terming it as a healthy trend and a good sign for the industry. In December 2019, the domestic air passenger traffic stood at 1.26 crore.

"2022 sets new record in air passenger movement," according to a graphic shared by the minister on his Twitter handle on Tuesday. The traffic reached 1.29 crore in December last year. There is a healthy trend in domestic passenger movement of late - a good sign for the aviation sector, the minister said in a tweet. "Monthly domestic passenger numbers in December 2022 crossed the pre-Covid-29 high!" Scindia said. (PTI)