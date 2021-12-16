Kendrapara (Odisha): The Dolphin census at Gahirmatha and other places under Rajnagar Forest Division, Kendrapara district has commenced this morning. Nine teams comprising of 29 members will carry forth this census until December 18.

In the year 2021, only 62 Dolphins were spotted, witnessing a great deplete in the Dolphin population comparing the results in 2019. The 2020 census resulted in listing these species under the endangered status in the International Union for the Conversation of Natures (IUCN) Red List. This alarmed officials to take serious actions to have them preserved and increase their number.

