Tirupati: Senior priest of Lord Venkateswara temple P Seshadri, popularly known as Dollar Seshadri, passed away in the early hours of Monday. Seshadri (75), presently the Officer-on Special Duty (OSD) of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), came to Visakhapatnam on Sunday to take part in Karthika Deepotsavam festivities.

He suffered a heart attack in the night and breathed his last in the early hours of Monday. Dollar Seshadri had been serving Lord Venkateswara and Tirumala temple since 1978. He had retired in 2007, but TTD recognised his services and appointed him as temple's OSD.

TTD additional executive officer Dharma Reddy expressed his condolences over his sudden demise. He said that his death was a great loss for TTD. He further said that Seshadri had served the temple till his last breath.

