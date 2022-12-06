Aligarh (UP): A heart-rending incident was reported from the Etah-Aligarh National Highway-91 where a dog was seen nibbling and eating an unclaimed body on Tuesday. The spot where the body was lying falls under the Akrabad police station limits in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

It is suspected that the victim man was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. An eyewitness Pratap Singh said, "As it was foggy, an identified vehicle hit a man in front of the Reliance petrol pump and dogs were seen eating the body." On receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem. However, the identity of the body is yet to be ascertained.