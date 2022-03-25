Thane: A heartwrenching incident of animal cruelty has come to light from Thane's Ulhasnagar area, where a dog and its puppy were brutally murdered by hanging them on a tree. The Hill Line Police Station in Ulhasnagar has registered a case in the matter, though the identity of the miscreant is not yet unearthed. It has been eight days since the investigation has started, with no concrete clues procured so far.

According to the received information, the crime was executed on March 16 in the Sainath Colony area of ​​Camp 5 in Ulhasnagar. The incident sent a wave of shock and rage among the locals who first came across the heinous sight of two dog carcasses hanging from a tree. Shrishti Chugh, a social worker for animal rights in the area from 'People for Animals', was informed about the incident via phone. Chugh immediately rushed to the spot, informed the police, and arranged for both the animal bodies to be sent for postmortem will all the legalities.

A complaint in the same regard was lodged on March 17 at the Hill Line Police Station. As informed by Senior Inspector Laxman Sariputra, a case has been registered in the matter under the Prevention of Torture of Animals Act as well as Section 429 of the IPC against unknown persons. He further informed that the police are investigating the matter.

