New Delhi:The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday examined documents related to the 'Saraswati Vihar' case during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, against former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar. After examining the document, Special Judge MK Nagpal said that the examination of prosecution witnesses will be conducted on January 15 and 17, 2022.

The accused, Sajjan Kumar, attended the proceeding via a video conferencing session at the High Court. He is reportedly ill, and consequently also had to leave the proceedings mid-way. On December 16, Sajjan Kumar had claimed that he is not guilty of the alleged crime and that he would face trial in cooperation with the investigating authorities and the court.

The case dates back to November 1, 1984, in which Sardar Jaswant Singh and Sardar Tarun Deep Singh were murdered in Raj Nagar, West Delhi, amid Operation Bluestar' chaos. At around 4.30 pm, a mob of rioters attacked the victim's house in the Raj Nagar area with iron rods and sticks. According to the complainants, the mob was led by Sajjan Kumar, who was then a Congress MP from the Outer Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

The case against him was built on the allegations that Sajjan Kumar had instigated the mob, after which Sardar Jaswant Singh and Sardar Tarun Deep Singh were burnt live to death then and there. Vandalism of property, looting and arson in the houses of the victims are some other misdemeanours that the mob was radically involved in.

Based on the affidavit filed by the complainant before the Commission of Inquiry headed by the then CJI Ranganath Mishra, an FIR was registered at Saraswati Vihar police station in north district on September 9, 1985. The FIR had lodged charges under Sections 147, 148, 149, 395, 397, 302, 307, 436 and 440 of the Indian Penal Code. The complainant identified Sajjan Kumar when he saw his photograph. The case was closed in 1984, but when the SIT ordered its reopening, the Rouse Avenue Court framed the charges. The court said that there are enough facts to frame charges against the accused.

Kumar is currently lodged in the city jail after his conviction in another murder case related to the riots.

