Raipur (Chhattisgarh): A documentary film depicting the trials and tribulations faced by all team members while carrying out the Janjgir Champa borewell rescue operation has been on the anvil. Besides, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel feted all members of the rescue team, including NDRF, SDRF, Army, SECL, BALCO, district administration officials, police personnel, and others for accomplishing the world's one of the toughest operations. It took at least 104 hours to achieve a breakthrough in the salvaging operation.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "The state government will bear the cost of medical treatment as well as Rahul's education. Besides, my gratitude to all the team members who gave their best as well as the citizens of Chhattisgarh, for accomplishing the most challenging rescue operation. The team members' untiring efforts, determination, never giving up in a tough situation, and handling the rescue mission deftly helped them to achieve the goal. A documentary on this rescue operation will help people to take future lessons."

CM Baghel further said, "The differently-abled child Rahul showed grit and perseverance while he was stuck deep inside the borewell for at least 104 hours. Whatever is best medically possible like providing speech therapy and a hearing aid will be taken care of. The Chhattisgarh government will bear the medical cost required for Rahul's treatment."

Apart from members belonging to the rescue team, workers associated with the assisting units such as the technical team, those engaged in providing lighting arrangements, gen-set operators, welding machine operators, gas cutter team members, labourers, borewell camera setup operators, drilling and Poclain hydraulics operators were also felicitated by the Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.