Patna (Bihar): The number of doctors testing Covid-19 positive in Bihar shot up to 218 as 59 more cases came to the fore by Tuesday evening.

State health authorities said that 59 more doctors of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, 72 doctors of the same hospital had turned out Covid-19 positive, while 87 doctors of the institute were affected by the virus between January 1 and January 2.

Many of these doctors had attended a medical conference in the final week of 2021 in Patna.

The two-day 96th national annual conference of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) was held in Patna between December 27 and 28.

The IMA function was attended by a number of dignitaries, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

According to the IMA, Bihar was among the states reporting the highest number of doctors' deaths during the second wave earlier this year.

Doctors have been majorly impacted by the ongoing Corona wave. Cases of medicos being infected are coming from several states.

On Tuesday, around 100 students of Government Medical College, Patiala tested positive for Coronavirus forcing authorities to close the hostels.

At least 50 doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, were infected by the virus and had to be isolated.

Overall in the national capital, at least 120 doctors from four major hospitals have been affected in the last few days.

Over 200 doctors in different hospitals of Kolkata have also tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week.

At least 70 doctors of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, 24 medical practitioners of Chittaranjan Seva Sadan and Shishu Sadan Hospital in Kalighat, and 12 of the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology have tested positive for the infection.

Health care experts and doctors have suggested that people should avoid visiting hospitals and opt for teleconsulting services following an increase in the number of doctors and health care personnel testing positive for Covid-19.

Experts suggest that people should avoid physical consult at the hospital if it is not an emergency. "People should avoid visiting hospitals for minor issues. Instead, they should opt for teleconsultation," said Dr Tamorish Kole, president of Asian Society for Emergency Medicine (ASEM).

When contacted, Indian Medical Association (IMA) president Dr Sahajanand P Singh told ETV Bharat that there is no need to panic following reports of doctors getting infected.

"There is no need to panic. Doctors who tested positive were having mild symptoms of cough and fever," said Dr Singh.

He claimed that people are getting infected due to the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 "which is transmissible but very mild in nature."

Ironically, doctors getting infected with COVID-19 have raised questions on the efficacy of vaccines as well as the requirements for booster or additional doses to the FHW or vulnerable population.

"Vaccines can't prevent infections but they can minimise the severity of the infection," said Dr Tamorish Kole. Both our vaccines (Covaxin and Covishield) have good efficiency and they can fight with the Covid-19 mutants, he said.

"What we need at present is a quick additional dose. This is very necessary for the FHW following the fact that they always remain in touch with the patients," said Dr Kole.

To mention, the Central Government has given the go-ahead for the "precautionary dose" for healthcare works and vulnerable populations.

